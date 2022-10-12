The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will present the first of their Masterworks Series concerts this season, “Towering Footprints,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Burlington’s Capitol Theater; 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center; and at 6:30 p.m. at Iowa Wesleyan’s Chapel Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant.
This concert combines a masterpiece with the undiscovered and includes several works by female composers. Prokofiev’s 5th Symphony is the centerpiece of this concert and requires a large orchestra with extra instruments. American composer Joan Tower’s “Sixth Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman” is an invigorating opening to the concert.
Finishing the first half are Eric Whitacre’s ballad to fall entitled “October” and a rediscovered work by the French female composer Mel Bonis as the “Suite in the form of Waltzes” Whitacre’s “October” will be conducted by newly-appointed SESIO fellowship recipient Jilly Clark.
“I’m thrilled with the variety of this program and I think anyone that comes is really going to enjoy it. We combine some well-known composers with some that will be unfamiliar,” said Robert McConnell, music director of the SEISO. “I think many people are surprised at how easy it is to enjoy our concerts and how different they are from what they expected.”
Tickets to the Masterworks Series concerts in Burlington, Ottumwa and Mt. Pleasant may be purchased at the door or on their website seiso.us. Adult tickets are $20. Children/student tickets (aged 0-22) are free. There is no reserved seating.
Make the most of your concert experience by attending the “Prelude.” McConnell will be on hand 45 minutes before each performance to talk about the programmed music in depth. “Prelude” is supported through a grant from the Charles W. Rand Memorial Lecture Fund in Burlington and is offered free of charge to all audience members.
For questions, contact the SEISO Office at seiso@iw.edu. More information is available on the SEISO website.
