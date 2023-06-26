The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra presents their Symphonic Blast! concert under the direction of Robert McConnell, with J&M Displays providing the fireworks, at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8 in the bandshell in Crapo Park.
Bring lawn chairs, beverages, bug spray and friends to enjoy the light classical music and amazing fireworks on the bluff of the Mississippi River. SEISO is working in conjunction with the Burlington Community Day in the Parks in honor of National Parks and Recreation Month.
SEISO will present music by John Williams, Leroy Anderson, Henry Mancini, John Philip Sousa, Dave Brubeck and Aaron Copland. Music from “Mission Impossible,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Stars and Stripes Forever,” Simon and Garfunkel, “Charade” and the “1812 Overture,” among others.
Admission is free. This concert is sponsored by the John H. Witte, Jr. Foundation, Harry & Virginia Murray Foundation, Starker Trust, City of Burlington, KBUR and Pritchard Broadcasting, Craftsman Press and The Hawk Eye.
For questions, contact the SEISO office by email at seiso@seiso.us or visit seiso.us.
