The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will host the largest performing ensemble the group has ever brought to stage in their final Masterworks Series concerts this season, titled Spring Footprints.
Shows are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Burlington’s Capitol Theater, at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Iowa Wesleyan’s Chapel Auditorium in Mount Pleasant.
This concert features Stravinky’s masterpiece “The Rite of Spring” and SEISO artist-in-residence violist Dominique Archambeau. SEISO is setting a goal of 1,200 audience members over the weekend — so much so that the orchestra is offering
one $1,200 giveaway to a lucky concert goer. Details will be given at the concerts.
Igor Stravinksy’s controversial masterwork “The Rite of Spring” is the centerpiece of this concert and is not to be missed. Archambeau, will perform Cecil Forsyth’s “Viola
Concerto in G Minor.” SEISO conducting fellow Jilly Cooke will conduct J. S. Bach’s beautiful “Air,” which is dedicated to SEISO’s longtime principal cellist Donna Nelson, who recently passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.
The program will open with Lili Boulanger’s colorful “Of a Spring Morning.”
“I’m thrilled with the variety of this program and I think anyone that comes is really going to enjoy it. We combine some well-known composers and works with some that will be unfamiliar,” said Robert McConnell, SEISO music director. “The Stravinsky is particularly visceral and memorable and our Resident Artist
Dominique is a fantastic musician that brings the Forsyth to life. I think many people are surprised at how easy it is to enjoy our concerts and how different they are from what they expected.”
The Ottumwa concert is the annual Ruth P. Seim Memorial Concert for a Cause, featuring the Ottumwa Area Community Chorus and OACC Children’s Chorus under the direction of Dr. Christine Bergan. The two groups will be singing at intermission of the Ottumwa concert, and a portion of the proceeds from the door sales
will go to support the Ottumwa Area Community Chorus.
Tickets to the Masterworks Series concerts in Burlington, Ottumwa and Mount Pleasant may be purchased at the door or online at seiso.us. Adult tickets are $20. Children/student tickets (aged 0-22) are free. There is no reserved seating.
Make the most of your concert experience by attending the “Prelude.” McConnell will be on hand 45 minutes before each performance to talk about the programmed music in depth. “Prelude” is supported through a grant from the Charles W. Rand Memorial Lecture Fund in Burlington and is offered free of charge to all audience members.
For questions, contact the SEISO Office at seiso@iw.edu. More information is available at seiso.us.
