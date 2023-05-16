OTTUMWA — California’s greatest export, Steel Panther, are hitting the road again in support of their latest album and will be bringing their On The Prowl World Tour to Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
Tickets for general admission floor and reserved seating are $31 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or online at bridgeviewcenter.com. Tickets will go up to $35 on the day of the event. Due to mature content, this show is for 18 and older only.
The latest tour comes on the heels of the recently played U.S. tour, as well as the current European tour that features multiple sold-out shows. Additional information on all ticket and VIP packages, including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the On The Prowl World Tour 2023, can be found at steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour.
Always the innovators and constantly finding new ways to expand their societal footprint, Steel Panther have launched a new series on their popular SPTV channel on YouTube. The new show — “Are You Metal?” — is the band’s first game show hosted by drummer Stix Zadinia and seeks to find out which of his bandmates is the most-metal on a given week.
Vocalist Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel and bassist Spyder answer trivia as only they can with hilarious results. The show is released weekly on Tuesdays. The current episode, as well as all Steel Panther visual content, can be seen at youtube.com/@steelpantherrocks/videos.
Steel Panther released their sixth studio album “On The Prowl” worldwide on Feb. 24, 2023. “On The Prowl” was produced by Steel Panther and brought the band their most-recent number one Billboard comedy album. The album is currently available for order in multiple configurations, including CD, cassette and two different color variant vinyl records at lnk.to/Panther_OTP.
From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some [expletive] Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience.
More information for all things Steel Panther can be found at steelpantherrocks.com.
