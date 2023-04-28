Ready for a show stopping, heart pounding family adventure? The Great Pages Circus has the finest international circus acts and artists for a spectacular show each year, and they are coming to Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center for four shows.
The shows will be as follows:
— 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 26.
— 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26
— 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27
— 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27
Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. Friday, April 28 and are available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or online at bridgeviewcenter.com. Ticket prices are $23 for adults, $5 for children ages 2-14 and free for children under 2.
Although their elephants and tigers are now retired, they still present their liberty ponies, horses and camels. These highlight their fabulous aerial, juggling and clown acts to complete the family experience and whenever possible, Earhart’s Globe of Death appears with adrenaline rushing motorcycle mayhem. The circus experience will last approximately 90 minutes.
Circus souvenirs will be available before, during and after the show. Novelties and souvenirs are cash only, but there will be an ATM available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.