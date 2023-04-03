The legendary band Three Dog Night will perform their iconic pop/rock hits live in concert at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center at 7:30p.m. Friday, June 9.
Advance tickets are $49, $59 and $79 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, April 7. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at ticketmaster.com.
From 1969-74, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, sold more records or concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Their hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in television commercials, or in major motion pictures. Songs like “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala,” and “One” serve to heighten listener emotions and crystallize their continuing popularity.
Marking over 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed nearly 3,000 shows, including two Super Bowls.
