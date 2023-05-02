Weather Alert

...Periods of Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon... What: Breezy winds from the northwest 20-30 mph, gusting to near 40-45 mph at times. Relative humidity values dropping to near 20% this afternoon combined with the gusty winds and drier surface vegetation will lead to elevated fire danger today. Where: Most of Central Iowa. When: Until 4pm this afternoon. Impacts: Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly in these conditions, especially for areas near and north of US Highway 20 where fuels remain more cured (dry). Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown around and smaller tree branches may break with the gusty winds. Preparedness and Precautionary Actions: Burning is discouraged under these conditions. Also, take care to prevent the start of accidental fires when smoking or operating vehicles around dry vegetation. Use extra caution when driving in the breezy conditions, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.