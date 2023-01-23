FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Arts & Convention Center will welcome LA Theatre Works’ performance of “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom.”
Written by Gregg Oppenheimer, son of “I Love Lucy” creator Jess Oppenheimer, this witty and fast-paced tale will be performed live at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
With its on-screen pairing of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, “I Love Lucy” remains one of the most popular TV shows in history. Who would have thought that to get on the air, they had to battle both a network and a sponsor who thought the show couldn't possibly succeed?
“This is a comedy about the comedy business,” Oppenheimer says. “It’s a true story, but sometimes it almost feels like an episode of ‘I Love Lucy’ itself.”
The story follows Lucille Ball's historical rise in Hollywood as one of America’s most beloved TV comediennes. After facing challenges and pushback to the rising influence of women in television, Lucy and her husband, Desi Arnaz, pushed boundaries with groundbreaking ideas that changed the face of television forever.
Presented in a nostalgic live-radio-play format, much of the action is based on Jess Oppenheimer’s memoir, “Laughs, Luck...and Lucy,” which Gregg co-authored with his father. Audiences are invited to experience a blast from the past as they join Lucy, Desi and their hilarious exploits through 1950s “Golden Age of Hollywood” world of sitcoms and beyond. This one-of-a-kind show is sure to capture hearts and have audiences laughing in surprised delight.
Tickets are available at fairfieldacc.com or by calling the Box Office at 641-472-ARTS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.