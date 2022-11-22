OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center will be hosting numerous events over the next two weeks to kick off the busy 2022 holiday season.
From big-name country to comedy to having breakfast with Santa, Bridge View Center has something for everyone with the following upcoming events:
— 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26: Breakfast with Santa
— 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26: Kris Kringle’s Khristmas Vendor & Craft Event
— 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26: Christmas with Jim McDonough and his Orchestra: 20th Anniversary Tour
— 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3: Comedian Chad Prather
— 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4: Clint Black’s “Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour” featuring Lisa Hartman Black
— 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8: ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show
— 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10: Joseph Hall: Elvis Rock’n Remember Christmas Show
— 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11: Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents “Ottumwa, Merry & Bright”
Christmas with Jim McDonough and his Orchestra, Chad Prather, Clint Black’s “Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour,” ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show and Joseph Hallpart are of the Bridge View Center’s Fall/Holiday 2022 Series brought to you by C1st Credit Union and Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation. Other key sponsors include John Deere Ottumwa Works, NOEL Insurance, Vaughn Automotive, South Ottumwa Savings Bank, Gilworth Furniture, Edward Jones, Pella Regional Health Center and MidAmerican Energy. These events could not happen without their gracious support of live entertainment and their commitment to Bridge View Center and the Wapello County Community.
Bridge View Center hopes this entertainment lineup benefits the quality of life for Wapello County and all residents across southeast Iowa by driving spending and generating an economic impact for Ottumwa businesses — from hotels to gas stations, retail and restaurants.
“We hope our Ottumwa community and friends from across southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri will be able to experience at least one, if not more of these upcoming events and shows to welcome in the Christmas season and spirit,” says Scott Hallgren, Bridge View Center executive director. “We work diligently to bring a diverse line-up of events and shows to Bridge View Center, and I’m so very proud of the hard work our team has done in planning these events and the hours they will have in working all these events to make the magic happen.
"This is so much more than just Bridge View Center, all these events when combined will deliver a positive and earnest economic gain to our Ottumwa area businesses. We are grateful for your support of the arts and live events.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.