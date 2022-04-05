OTTUMWA — Friends of Ottumwa’s Parks and the Ottumwa Community School District are teaming up April 22 for Earth Day. Students will be out that morning at the Greater Ottumwa Park and Wildwood Park picking up trash.
Students from Eisenhower Elementary School will be picking up trash at Wildwood Park, while students from Liberty Elementary will be picking up at Greater Ottumwa Park. Both clean-ups will be from 9-11 a.m.
The non-profit Friends of Ottumwa’s Parks organization began in June of 2020, with a mission is to enhance and beautify Ottumwa’s parks and enrich the lives of the people that enjoy them.