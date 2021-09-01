LENEXA, Kansas — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined two companies — one in Van Buren County — for installing or selling "defeat devices" in vehicle engines to render emissions controls inoperative, which violates the federal Clean Air Act.
Midwest Truck Products LLC of Cantril, a diesel repair shop, will pay a $75,000 penalty. According to the EPA, the company tampered with vehicle engines and/or sold devices to remove emissions controls for hundreds of customers.
In addition to paying civil penalties, the company certified it has stopped disabling vehicle emission controls.
Tampering with engines results in significantly higher releases of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, both of which contribute to serious public health problems, the EPA said in a press release. Studies have also linked diesel exhaust to increased incidence of lung cancer.