OTTUMWA — Horse owners and caretakers around the state are being asked to be on the lookout for clinical signs of Equine Herpesvirus after a confirmed case in eastern Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship confirmed a positive case of EHV in a horse at a boarding facility in Linn County. The horse is a 14-year-old Paint mare and is showing neurological signs of the virus that can lead to herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy, a disease that can damage the blood vessels in a horse's brain and spinal cord.
To prevent the virus from spreading, the positive horse and 18 other horses at the facility are being quarantined for 21 days. The barn staff is monitoring the quarantined animals for clinical signs of EHV and taking their temperatures twice per day, similar to the steps being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among humans.
EHV is common in large horse populations and is spread through the respiratory tract and nasal secretions. While the virus does not pose any threat to humans or other species of animals, most horses have been exposed to EHV at some point in their lives. Most show no serious signs of illness.
The state's department of agriculture encourages horse owners and caretakers to monitor their horses for clinical signs of EHV. Owners should call their respective veterinarians immediately if a horse develops a fever, loses coordination, leans against a wall or fence to maintain balance, has nasal discharge, decreased urine output, hind leg weakness, lethargy or the inability to stand.
To prevent EHV, horse owners should follow these husbandry and biosecurity best practices at all times:
— Work with a veterinarian to develop a good health program for your horse or horses.
— Do not share equipment with other horse owners.
— Don’t share water and feed buckets or troughs between horse or horses.
— Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before handling other horse or horses and again before touching your horses.
— After returning home from an event, isolate your horse or horses that attended from your horse or horses that did not attend. This will prevent the rest of your horses from being exposed to diseases that may have been contracted at the show.
Horse owners are reminded to contact their veterinarians with any questions or concerns about their animal’s health.