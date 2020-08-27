OTTUMWA — With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of letting up, jobs are hard to find and some businesses are struggling.
Lost in the fold is a child care crisis, particularly in this area, and namely the high cost of it and sometimes unavailability of it.
Sen. Joni Ernst discussed that topic and others with several civic leaders during a roundtable event Thursday on the North Campus of Indian Hills Community College. It was her third stop of the day as part of her 99-county tour for 2020.
Ernst, a Republican up for reelection against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, spoke about her bipartisan involvement with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen on bills in a “skinny” legislation to provide expansion opportunities for centers already in existence, as well as making low-interest loans available.
“If moms and dads don’t have reliable child care, they won’t be able to go back to work after COVID,” she said. “What we’re asking for is $15 billion to get us through the school year (nine months). It’s kind of a catch-all from all angles.
“I think it’ll be included, but we have a lot of needs in our rural communities. It’s a workforce issue.”
Dawn Oliver-Wiand, the executive director of the Iowa Women’s Foundation, offered sobering statistics about how child care has become a serious issue, especially since April:
• There have been 670 child care centers closed.
• Since COVID, child care entities are operating at 35 percent revenue.
• Before COVID, there was just over one child per slot, and that has almost tripled since April.
Garrett Ross, CEO of Ottumwa Family YMCA, oversees the largest child care provider in Wapello County, said the facility was lower than 30 percent capacity at one point.
“We definitely want to be part of the solution moving forward,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to fund an expansion to our facility and hopefully we can add between 30 to 50 slots to the approximately 100 slots we have.
“It’s all about square-footage right now,” he said.
Casey Zimmeht, director of Indian Hills’ Child Development Center, said staff shortages are a problem because of pay.
“It’s hard to hire people, and we’re competing with our local school district for those part-time childcare assistants. The school district has the funding to pay them more,” she said. “We operated with very few kids for almost two months, and now we have those kids back, but have staffing issues.”
According to the college’s Blaire Siems, a childcare worker in Wapello County, according to a 2018 study, made $8.80 per hour and work more days.
“When they can go to the school district, make $15 an hour and work 180 days, that’s why it’s difficult,” she said. “We have to get those wages up.”
“A livable wage is paramount,” Ross said. “We’re in a corner with a bigger challenge because we’re down staff. It’s a difficult thing.”
Ottumwa mayor Tom Lazio brought up the shortfalls that many cities and counties in the state are facing because of the pandemic, and wondered how they could replace lost revenue.
“If people aren’t paying taxes, and are losing jobs, then we see the downhill slide of revenue,” he said. “If people aren’t traveling and doing recreational things, there are things we still have to maintain.
“We’ll either have to cut personnel or services, and no one wants to do that. We’re all using our reserve funds.”
Ernst would like to see CARES Act money help close those gaps created by the novel coronavirus.
“What I don’t want to see is it go to something not COVID-related,” she said. “Chicago and Illinois were asking for $40 billion for past behaviors. I draw the line at Iowa’s taxpayers bailing out someone else’s state.”
Lazio also expressed the urgency of rural broadband as a utility, since COVID has challenged business to conduct their matter in different ways.
“We’ve got to find a way to finance that,” he said.
“I agree,” Ernst said. “We’re trying to tackle these rural issues like telemedicine, and virtual learning.
“Our more metro counterparts are waking up to the fact that we should be supportive of if we want all constituents to have the same opportunities.”