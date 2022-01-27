OTTUMWA — Nicolete Ware, a student at Ottumwa High School, believes the Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates (iJAG) program at the school should be replicated elsewhere.
One of the state's most powerful politicians very much agreed.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst met with students who are a part of OHS' iJAG program during her 99-county tour of the state Thursday. Ernst heard stories of students who, like many, may or may not have had an idea what they wanted to do with their future, but found iJAG started them down the path of determining it.
"I do love this program. It's wonderful," Ernst said after the visit. "It's extremely important because they're taking students that maybe would like to explore different careers, who might come from a family where they don't have the guidance that would be helpful.
"I think this is absolutely a program that would be so beneficial for many of our communities across Iowa."
The program focuses on many different aspects for students, both personally and professionally. Various skills, such as interviewing skills, team-building skills, resume-writing skills and community service, among others, are taught, and students have the opportunity to get real-world experience as a result of it.
Those skills can then translate into internships or jobs later on.
"When I came into it, I was shy," said Naily Alvarenga, who graduated last year but did work at Jefferson County Health Center in Fairfield as a result of iJAG. "I wouldn't have thought I'd speak to representatives or legislators, or have all these amazing opportunities. This is the job interviews, the mock trials, how you should dress.
"It gives those students a motivation to strive."
Students spoke of various projects; the school program has a semester newsletter it puts together, and others talked about completing a 10-hour OSHA course in which certificates were taped to the wall of the cramped classroom.
They also spoke of events such as last month's Winter Wonderland Festival, which offered games, cookie decorating and other activities, and a free-will donation benefited the Whatsoever You Do women's and children's shelter and the Heartland Humane Society.
"We have parts to these pillars up there (on the wall) because we've done so many great volunteering hours and we wanted to show the impact of it, and how much it impacts us to do it," said Madison Duncan, a senior in the program. "And then we did some recruiting. It's just a great way to get our names out there and get kids joining."
Ernst spoke of her background, being raised on a farm in rural Red Oak, in southwest Iowa. She related with the students, who come from various socio-economic backgrounds.
"(When I was growing up) we didn't have the same type of pressures. I think all of you have it make sure that you have the right fashion or the right whatever," she said. "There is no right whatever. We all go through different life experiences.
"I know many of you have decided what your career is going to be," Ernst said. "I thought I would be a social worker, and I actually did job training and job counseling. I never imagined being a U.S. senator. You just don't know where your life is going to go, so when an opportunity presents itself, you have to be ready to seize it."