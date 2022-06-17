INDIANOLA — As part of its 50th anniversary season this summer, Des Moines Metro Opera will present the Iowa premiere of a new production of The Gershwins’ iconic American masterpiece "Porgy and Bess."
The production will be offered in collaboration with and in honor of Centerville, Iowa’s own international opera star Simon Estes on the 40th anniversary of his historic Metropolitan Opera debut. He will serve as producing advisor of a work that was one of the centerpieces of his career and is often referred to as the greatest American opera.
In addition, Estes has also agreed to appear in the opera, singing the role of Lawyer Frazier, who has a stand-alone, memorable song midway through the opera. Estes' storied international career has brought him to 84 major opera houses and 115 symphony orchestras around the world. Lawyer Frazier will be his 103rd operatic role.
Estes has shared that his 2022 performances as Lawyer Frazier will be his farewell to the operatic stage.
"It is fitting that my final performance on the operatic stage will be in my home state and in Des Moines, Iowa," Estes said in a press release. He has indicated that he will continue to concertize and teach as a professor at Iowa State University and Des Moines Area Community College. He is also at work on a feature documentary of his life.
“I have performed 'Porgy and Bess' on four different continents and at the Metropolitan Opera house in New York in the title role of Porgy. This is the greatest American opera ever composed. I feel very blessed that Michael Egel has asked for my advice regarding the production,” Estes said.
The production will open on July 1 and run for seven performances through July 24 at the Blank Performing Arts Center in Indianola.
“In addition to hosting the Iowa operatic stage debut of Mr. Estes, we are honored to host a 60-person cast featuring some of today’s most remarkable Black artists,” said Egel, the Linda Koehn General and Artistic Director. “We look forward to the opportunity to welcome this tremendous group of artists to our company, to the DMMO stage and to the Indianola community."
Since its premiere in 1935, "Porgy and Bess" has garnered critical acclaim and inspired passionate reactions. Featuring some of the most beautiful and beloved songs ever written, the opera shines a light on a chapter from the past as culturally challenging as its songs and characters are universally cherished. The work sparks conversations that are as passionate and relevant today as ever.
Tickets for DMMO’s 50th anniversary season at Blank Performing Arts Center on the Simpson College campus can be purchased at DMMO.org or by calling 515-961-6221.
