OTTUMWA — The Evans Middle School Drama Department is presenting the murder mystery dinner theater "Café Murder" by Nathan Hartswick Friday and Saturday.
The shows will be performed at the Career Campus on Main Street and will be catered by the Ottumwa High School Culinary Department under the leadership of Family Consumer Science teacher Mandy Walker. The dinner theater will showcase the talents of both the Evans drama students and the OHS culinary students.
In order to include the large turnout of students for auditions, director Pam De Boer chose to create two separate casts. Each cast will present two performances — a dinner show and a matinee show. The two casts represent students who have performed in previous Evans productions and those new to the stage.
Members of the Friday cast are: Jack Bauer (sixth grade), Joey Naumann (sixth), Annika Panjikar (eighth), Oliver Hernandez (eighth), Emma McIntyre (eighth), Finn Feikert (eighth), Maya Joshi (sixth), Madalynn Sertterh (sixth), and Isabella Hoffman (seventh). This cast will present the dinner show on Friday and the morning matinee on Saturday.
Members of the Saturday cast are: Chayton Gates (eighth), Serenity Frantz (eighth), Lyn Bauer (seventh), Jillian Skinner (eighth), Kahlia Morales (eighth), Jordan Lee (eighth), Hannah Williams (eighth), Valeria Maldonado (eighth) and Houston Aguilar (eighth). This cast will present the afternoon matinee and dinner show on Saturday.
The performance schedule is:
Friday dinner show — doors open at 6 p.m., dinner served at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday morning matinee — doors open at 10:30 a.m., snacks served at 10:45 a.m.
Saturday afternoon matinee — doors open at 2:30 p.m., snacks served at 2:45 p.m.
Saturday dinner show — doors open at 6 p.m., dinner served at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for dinner shows and $5 for matinees. The dinner menu includes pasta (cavatina) with sauce, salad, garlic bread and dessert. The matinee menu will include cookies and chips to snack on during the show.
Limited seating is available due to the nature of the show. The deadline to order tickets is Wednesday at noon. Please follow the link to order tickets. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeRjzwvifxya4bCDmjh80V2NmC9V-jBQVa1KNvzk6LnpNPqyw/viewform?usp=sf_link
Ticket proceeds cover production costs and help to fund future shows. The Evans drama department has used funds from past shows to purchase lights, a lighting board, speakers, microphones, and a sound board.
For more information, contact Pam De Boer at Evans Middle School either by phone at (641) 684-6511, or via email pam.deboer@ottumwaschools.com.