OTTUMWA — Evans Middle School students return to the stage this weekend.
The EMS Drama Department is performing “McQuadle: A Dragon’s Tale” by Eddie McPherson at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the school’s auditorium.
The play is the story of a young dragon’s search for his purpose in life, getting help from friends Thurman, Little Foot and Wee Wee. During his search, he meets an evil queen and her two daughters; two jesters who aren’t very funny; and two wizards that aren’t the brightest. In the end, all characters are impacted by McQuadle’s quest.
Cast members are Alexis Harvey, Hannah Williams, Jauna Diego Tomas, Sam Anderson, Miles Hedgecock, Shana Pinkerton, Isabella Hoffman, Houston Aquillar, McKenzie Carrow, Sophia Huffman, Jacey Ockenfels, Annabelle Baker, Jaclyn Blackwell, Dawna Rupe, Adyson Ellis, Shana Pinkerton, Porscha Bryant, Jillian Skinner, Hannah Williams, Jocelyn Whennen, Joselina Hernandez-Mendez, Sophia Huffman and Joselina Mendez.
Crew members are Shaylynn Williams, Marvin Garcia, Jordan Lee, Kaylee Kirkpatrick, Paloma Baeza, Ethan Reynolds, Malia Murray, Dakota Cluff, Antonia Ramirez, Caleb Ziegler, Molly Feikert, Alexandra Perry and Gracynn Walker.
The Saturday performance will be live streamed on the district’s YouTube page.