OTTUMWA — Evans Middle School students will be able to pickup their district-issued laptops next month.
Students registered in grades six through eight will be able to pick up their devices Aug. 10-12. The devices are being provided to assist students when learning must take place at home; students will also need to bring them to school each day.
Distribution times will be 8-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. each day with those in sixth grade receiving theirs Monday, Aug. 10; seventh grade, Tuesday, Aug. 11; and eighth grade, Wednesday, Aug. 12. Those unable to attend their assigned day can pick up their devices in the same time slots Aug. 20.
In order to receive a device, the students must be registered in the Ottumwa Community School District for the 2020-21 school year. Parents will receive an email verification with a barcode and confirmation code after registering their students. A printed or digital copy (on a cellphone or tablet) of the code needs to be brought to the distribution event, and an individual code is needed for each student.
When arriving at the distribution site, enter the Evans Middle School parking lot via Chester Avenue heading west. District staff will scan the barcode to confirm registration, and parents will then be directed to the drive-thru location to pick up their student’s device.
For more information, contact EMS at 641-684-6511.