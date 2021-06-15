OTTUMWA — The school day at Evans Middle School is changing, and for some students will be extending. There’s even the possibility of Saturday school.
The changes were highlighted in a presentation to the Ottumwa School Board Monday night on changes to the district’s handbooks. Evans had the most significant changes, most of them centering on the implementation of learning labs.
Jerry Miller, Evans associate principal, said that Evans will be moving to a 3 p.m. student dismissal so that the learning labs can be implemented to run 3-3:30 p.m. Each day would have a focus on a different core subject, he said, and would be open to both students who are required to attend plus those who feel like they could use some extra help.
“If they feel they can benefit from the extra support, they can definitely attend the learning lab,” Miller said in response to a question if students can attend even if they aren’t required to.
However, certain situations will lead to required attendance. Students who are failing, missing an assignment, have skipped class, have been removed from class or who have been issued in-school or out-of-school suspension would be required to attend in order to make up the instruction time they missed, Miller said. Students serving in-school suspension would have to attend one learning lab for every class they miss, while those serving their suspension out of school would have to attend two learning labs for each class missed.
“With the four core classes, they may owe eight learning labs because we want to make sure they’re getting the learning instruction that they’re missing out on,” he said. “It’s about the instruction. Right now, if they miss that time, they don’t have to make up the instruction. How do we expect our test scores to increase?”
Those who fall behind by five learning labs would then be looking at Saturday school, which would run 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The learning labs will also impact how discipline is handed out. Rather than having suspensions specifically spelled out in the handbook for certain situations, he said they are leaving the decision on suspension up to the administration based on the situation.
Board members had questions on the impact the change would have on bus routes. Buses would be at Evans at the 3 p.m. dismissal time, Miller said, which actually allows them to leave in a timeframe that allows them to arrive at the other schools by their 3:15 p.m. dismissal time.
Superintendent Mike McGrory said that shift serves the district in two ways: kids at other schools won’t have to wait as long for the bus to arrive, and there’s no additional cost to the district.
When pressed on learning lab students who ride the bus, district officials said they would work with the team to develop a system where students could utilize activity buses at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. They stressed flexibility, stating that the labs could possibly extend to 4 p.m. or that the time could be used for further enrichment, such as extra music lessons or other creative programming.
Also new in the handbook is an earned credit system at the middle school, where students will have to earn 11 credits per year to get promoted to the next grade. That requirement is an effort to better prepare students for the high school environment.
“I think this is a really outside-the-box learning environment, and I think that’s really good,” said board member Nancy Manson, who asked that the board remain updated on how the program is working. She said it’s an interesting philosophy, “and I thing it’s needed and I think it’s a great idea.”
Other issues changed in the Evans handbook addressed cellphone usage. They can be carried by students, but if they become a distraction in the classroom, they can be confiscated, Miller said.
It also included some legal language in regards to health classes that are now to be taught in the middle school. Aiddy Phomvisay, executive director of teaching and learning, said that the legal note states that parents who object to the lessons, particularly regarding human growth and development, can do so by written letter to have their student be excused. The district would then provide an alternative activity.
Manson asked if the parents would be notified of what that alternative would be, and Phomvisay said they would be included in that discussion. “Our responsibility is to not only provide that notice but also that alternative activity,” he said.
There were a couple of adjustments to the elementary handbook as well. Phomvisay noted the big addition regarding students who have been selected for group counseling sessions. The handbook now includes the policy approved earlier this year that parents are to be notified by both phone and letter that their child has been selected, the right to opt their student out, and that they give their permission for participation. The change arose out of a community member raising concerns over this. “We’ve been responsive to our community,” Phomvisay said.
Jody Williams, Horace Mann principal, noted a couple other changes, including one in the dress code. The ban on head coverings now includes languages allowing for medical and religious exemptions. The handbook also now includes the regular 1 p.m. Friday dismissal in the class schedule, she said, and there are updates regarding the Remind app, district communication tools and free lunch eligibility.
Changes to the Ottumwa High School Handbook addressed the updated graduation requirements already approved by the board, said Shelley Bramschreiber, associate principal. Additionally, a section from the technology handbook regarding personal devices was moved to the student handbook. Students are to use school-issued devices in the building rather than personal devices as they can create security threats, she said.
The other handbook change she noted was in regards to mental health. The changes make note of the resources available in the building and states that students are allowed to talk to the school counselors without parent permission. If parents don’t want their student utilizing the school counseling service, they need to submit that to the school in writing, she said.
All the handbook changes were passed by the board on a 6-0 vote with Morgan Brown absent.