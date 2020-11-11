OTTUMWA — Two days of virtual instruction are ahead for Thursday and Friday at Evans Middle School.
The brief switch comes after seven teachers in the building were absent and there weren’t enough substitutes to cover at least five of them. Additionally, 14 support staff members were also absent Wednesday.
It’s the highest number of staff absences the district has seen at Evans Middle School in the pandemic.
In order to allow a deep-cleaning of the building, students of Evans Middle School will attend virtual classes on Thursday and Friday this week. Students will attend a Zoom meeting with their advisory teacher at 8:30 a.m., with attendance taken, to get their assignments and instructions for the next two days.
Students will return to Evans Middle School, in person, on Monday, Nov. 16.
Cases and COVID-19 exposures are up in the Ottumwa School District. There are currently nine staff members in quarantine after four new cases were reported Wednesday. Around the district, there are 153 students in quarantine, including 50 at Evans Middle School and 50 at the Ottumwa High School.
To date, 34 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, as have 22 students.