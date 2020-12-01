OTTUMWA — Families with students at Evans Middle School or Ottumwa High School are facing a Friday deadline if they’re wanting to switch their mode of attendance for the second semester.
Students moving from Bulldog Virtual Learning to face-to-face instruction — or moving from face to face to BVL — can make the change in Powerschool. The change is a semester-long commitment.
First, parents making changes need to log into their Powerschool Parent Portal (https://ottumwa.powerschool.com/public/home.html) and click one the “Forms” icon in the left navigation bar. Then, in the Annual Student Update screen, click on “Online Learning Option” and select the appropriate option followed by “Submit” at the bottom right of the screen.
Families have until 4 p.m. Friday indicate a change in their mode of instruction. Those needing assistance logging into the Parent Portal can watch a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IG2PXFDZcoA&feature=youtu.be.
No action is necessary for families continuing for their current mode of instruction.