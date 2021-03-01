OTTUMWA — Evans Middle School is a recipient of the Hy-Vee Fuel Your Schools Sweepstakes.
As part of the sweepstakes, 50 customers received up to $200 in prizes with an additional $1,000 awarded to the school of their choice within the grocery chain’s eight-state region; Evans was one of the schools receiving a donation, as was Northstar Elementary School in Knoxville. Additionally, five grand-prize winners received up to $500 in prizes with $5,000 awarded to a school of their choice in the region. The effort totals a $75,000 commitment to schools from Hy-Vee.
There were more than 200,000 unique entries in the sweepstakes, which ran through the month of January. A full list of schools can be found at
