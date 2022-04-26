OTTUMWA — Evans Middle School will host their annual Fifth-Grade Parent Orientation Night May 10 at 6 p.m. at the middle school.
The purpose of the meeting is to provide fifth-grade students and their parents with general information, including scheduling, policies, and procedures for sixth-grade students. Parents and students will also have an opportunity to meet with teachers, counselors and principals, as well as take a tour of Evans.
For more information, contact the middle school at (641) 684-6511.