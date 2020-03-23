DES MOINES – Every little bit counts right now.
With the world continuing to deal with the COVID-19 coronavirus, the state public health emergency proclamation signed this past Friday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has temporarily suspended regulations for commercial vehicles transporting agricultural supplies and commodities. Those commodities include, but are not limited to livestock, raw milk and crop supplies.
“Gov. Reynolds has shown tremendous leadership to our state during this challenging and evolving situation," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. "I appreciate her continued support of the agriculture community. We’ll continue working together to find solutions that keep the supply chain moving so we can get food from the farm to the grocery store shelf.”
Naig also announced on Monday that the deadline for pesticide applicators to renew their certifications has been waived by the proclamation signed last Friday. Iowans who were certified through Dec. 31, 2019, can retain their status and now have until Dec. 31, 2020, to submit the testing or training required to renew a pesticide applicator certification.
"If you were doing your own spraying, you would have to go to continuing education every year or re-test every three years, Brian Fullenkamp, manager at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Eldon, said. "Every herbicide program has it's restricted-use product in it for the most part. Anybody that is spraying their own would have to maintain their license. This just ensures that anyone who didn't already renew their license is certified for the remainder of the year."
This waiver comes after the Department canceled its in-person testing sessions through March 31, based on social distancing recommendations from the CDC. Applicators still need to meet pesticide certification standards by Dec. 31, 2020 and are encouraged to apply for recertification upon completion of the testing or training requirements.
The state public health emergency proclamation has also temporarily suspended the oversized, overweight and hours-of-service regulations that apply to commercial vehicles transporting agricultural supplies and commodities. This waiver helps farmers and agribusinesses continue to meet the demand for food and supplies during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health emergency.
"It would apply to semis hauling seed corn to dealers. Those are regular truckers," Fullenkamp said. "If someone was bringing a load of bulk chemicals from the manufacture to our location, they would also be under those guidelines. The same goes for anyone hauling from a plant.
"It might help for a load or two getting products to the people who need them. Every little bit helps."
The proclamation is effective immediately and lasts until April 16, at 11:59 p.m. More details are available at iowaagriculture.gov/covid-19.
"It's definitely an effort worth doing," Fullenkamp said. "It's not an epic adjustment, but it is a nice option. The big thing that would still have an impact is if this virus started making truckers sick. If that cuts the number of trucks down that are delivering those supplies, that makes a huge difference."