The Earth, Wind and Fire Legacy Reunion concert originally scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Bridge View Center has been rescheduled to Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. due to scheduling conflicts.
Tickets currently held for the Feb. 18 performance date will be honored in the same seat locations. All seats are reserved and range from $71-$92 at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or online at BridgeView Center.com.
Earth, Wind and Fire dominated the '70s with their monster grooves and high energy, danceable hits, garnering 20 Grammy Award nominations and a Hall of Fame Induction along the way. The Legacy Reunion relives those glory days as the group focused its music on elements of jazz, R&B, funk, disco and soul.
