FAIRFIELD — Just a few weeks after being hired as 4-H and youth supervisor for Jefferson County, Grace Davidson has had to hit the ground running.
The native of nearby Mount Pleasant is, like many around the country, looking for a way to avoid taking away what so many 4-H members look forward to every summer. Like many fairs across the state, the Greater Jefferson County Fair announced the postponement of activities until the summer of 2021.
That doesn't mean, however, that an exhibitor-only fair is out of the question. Part of Thursday night's Jefferson County extension council board meeting will be discussing what a 4-H fair might look like.
"We've never had to do anything like this," Davidson said. "It's been very interesting. We've had to come up with different ideas, but we're starting from scratch. It definitely has unique challenges, but it's nothing that we aren't willing to do to be able to give all of our 4-Hers a chance to show all their exhibits that they've worked hard on all year."
The idea of exhibitor-only fairs is one that might be fairly common across the state as guidelines put forth by the Iowa Department of Public Health has forced several counties already to postpone typical fairs. Wapello, Jefferson, Davis and Appanoose County have all announced the postponement of entertainment events such as grandstand shows and carnivals until 2021.
The Jefferson County Fair Board has every intention of hosting 4-H livestock shows and static exhibits during the 2020 fair dates. Volunteers have been working to obtain feedback from 4-H families while following state law to determine the details on what will be a very different-looking 2020 fair.
We will find a way to recognize and showcase their hard work," members of the Jefferson County Fair Board have stated. "With having an early fair, we had to use the current guidelines, even with the state opening back up, to come to a decision. We contemplated moving the fair into July only to discover some livestock would be too large for optimal showing."
"Our focus is on the safety of the public, our 4-H youth and the economic impact in these uncertain times."
Davidson certainly can relate to what county 4-H shows mean to each member. The recent graduate of Iowa State University, majoring in Animal Science with a minoring in Agriculture Education, spent nine years as a Henry County 4-H member before interning with the state's 4-H Office and Warren County's ISU Extension and Outreach.
"I had sheep and goats. They can be totally healthy one day and, the next minute, they're not," Davidson said. "You have to learn to roll with the punches when you're a 4-Her and keep a level head. Those are the skills every member of 4-H will take with them forever."
Discussion on the details of an exhibitor-only fair have progressed with the intention of keeping the various dates for shows the same as originally scheduled from June 24-28. The final details on all health and safety guidelines will be presented to the extension council Thursday night.
"We'll present the official details to the board (on Thursday) and, hopefully, we'll receive official approval," Davidson said. "At that point, we can let all the parents and families exactly what Fair 2020 will look like."