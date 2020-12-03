OTTUMWA — Nearly four years after closing, Ottumwa’s former Target building is getting new life.
On Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the expanded Iowa City VA Ottumwa outpatient clinic, just 13 months out from the announcement the clinic would be moving to the new location.
“The contractor was ahead of schedule, and it gave us the opportunity to take care of the details before we open,” said Bryan Clark, public affairs officer for the Iowa City VA.
The clinic will officially begin offering services to patients Monday. “We serve about 4,000 patients. We can increase that to about 6,000,” he said.
The expanded, in addition to being able to handle more patients, also offers additional services, including improved examination and treatment space, dedicated women’s health exam rooms, increased accommodation for primary care, mental health, pharmacy, physical therapy, audiology, podiatry, chiropractor services, and acupuncture.
Clark said that while some rooms are dedicated to a certain type of service, others have not been designated. “At some point, we may have to expand specialty services. The space is built in a way we can have flexible service,” he said.
The new clinic increases space by about 7,000 square feet, to around 17,000 square feet of space, or about half the building. “We lease all of our spaces, which allows for flexibility,” Clark said.
“This is really wonderful that you’re able to take this building and repurpose it,” said Mayor Tom Lazio. “And really, for the purpose of serving our veterans, we have so many veterans in the southeast Iowa area that come here, and I think being able to add some additional services and save some transportation time for them is really a tremendous service. We’re really pleased that you’ve made this investment in the community.”
“I want to thank the entire Iowa delegation for their support for VA’s expanded services, bringing services closer to where veterans live, and also Mayor Lazio for his partnership as we move into this new clinic,” said Robert McDivitt, VA Midwest network director, joining the ribbon-cutting ceremony virtually. “With this clinic, you’ll have more space, more services and new areas for women’s health, physical therapy and podiatry, really the capability to provide outstanding VA car to more Iowa veterans.”
“Veterans as an issue is something that I think, on a bipartisan basis, every member of Congress takes seriously,” said U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, attending virtually from Washington, D.C. “I think that more and more, especially in recent years, we’ve come as a country to really appreciate the service of our veterans … I think that, as a country, we owe them everything we can possible give them.”
“I can’t think of anything to say except thank you,” said Tracy Hatfield, Ottumwa’s clinic manager. “Thank you to the VA system for allowing me to serve the veterans here locally in my community. And thank you to the design team, and everybody for your support, because you really took our local interest at heart and what our community needs. Thank you for bringing something into a building that’s been empty for so long that the community is very excited for.”
Judith Johnson-Mekota, director of the Iowa City VA Health Care System, in turn thanked Hatfield for her work. “She and her team have done a tremendous job. To move a clinic, to actually move a business, is just a Herculean effort in terms of just the logistics and the organizations that’s needed,” she said.
She added that when the original Ottumwa VA Clinic opened in 2010, the VA had already begun a transformation from inpatient care to outpatient care. “The intent at that time was to not only increase access to veterans in the community, but also expand services. It really was a new direction for the VA. You can see now that outpatient services have really defined how we deliver health care.”
That care, Johnson-Mekota said, continues to move forward with Telehealth, providing real-time accesss to a provider.
“You know, our veteran population and the health care needs are ever-changing. It’s evolving all the time. We are always learning new challenges that veterans are facing,” she said. “We’re also learning new directions in medicine that we ned to be flexible and agile in our health care systems. Those challenges and methods, particularly in 2020, have shown up in a big way, and it reminds us how we need to be agile, flexible as to how we need to deliver care to our veterans.”
She called the expansion project a “massive undertaking” with years of planning.
“With this move to the new clinic, we renew our commitment to the Ottumwa area and the health and wellness of the veterans that we serve,” Johnson-Mekota said. “So today, it’s a win for the clinic. It’s a win for the Iowa City VA Health Care System. It’s a win for the local community, but most importantly, it’s a win for the veterans that we serve in this community.