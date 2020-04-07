OTTUMWA — Various travel bans and other restrictions have not lessened the number of consumers in foreign markets for American pork and beef.
In fact, recent export numbers for pork include almost record-setting amounts.
“January was the second-highest export month in history as we exported 515 million pounds of pork,” said Clay Eastwood, director of international marketing for the National Pork Board. “Of that number, 150 million pounds of pork went to China.”
According to Eastwood, pork production was 5 percent higher in 2019 with early data showing that number may climb higher this year. Pork is continuing to find solid overseas demand in traditional trading partners like Mexico and Japan.
Other nations like Australia and New Zealand are buying more pork than in recent years. Demand for U.S. pork is also higher in both Central and South America.
As COVID-19 cases continue to drop in China, Eastwood expects that market to get even stronger through 2020. Final calculations for 2019 demand indexes showed strong increases for both beef and pork. The retail all-fresh beef demand index value increased 2.3 percent in 2019 to 109.02, the highest level since 2015, while the 2019 pork demand index was 107.44, a 10.1-percent increase over 2018.
“Much of the increase in the demand index is due to per capita consumption, which increased 2.6 percent, over the prior year, to 52.27 pounds per person, the highest level in two decades,” agricultural economist Len Steiner said.
In 2019, there was more pork available for consumers to purchase as commercial pork production increased 5 percent to 27.6 billion pounds. The 2019 retail pork price was $384.33 cents per pound (nominal), a 2.6 percent increase over 2018.
“In real terms, pork prices increased 0.9 percent. If pork remains competitively priced coupled with an LMIC (Livestock Marketing Information Center) forecasted 3.8 percent increase in pork production, the pork demand index could see further improvements in 2020,” Steiner says.
The most recent high in per capita consumption of retail all fresh beef was 2010 at 59.58 pounds. Retail beef prices were $581.94 cents per pound in 2019, also increasing 2.3 percent from 2018 in nominal terms.
“In real terms (CPI deflated), retail all fresh beef prices increased 0.6 percent in 2019,” Steiner says. “In 2020, beef supplies are expected to tighten on lower available cattle supplies, which may push cattle prices higher, possibly impacting retail prices and perhaps shrinking the demand index.”
The demand index increases for pork and beef were good indications that demand was strong in 2019. This was a positive sign given production increased for both meats, he says.
In addition to LMIC forecasting increased production again in 2020 for total read meat and poultry, if per capita disposable income continues to increase in 2020, this lends support for continued strength in beef and pork demand this year.