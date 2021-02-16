FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association annual Membership Exhibit is now open with a reception and awards ceremony to be held in March.
Original artworks from 25 artists are on display at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. The exhibit is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; masks are required, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Works in a variety of sizes were submitted in oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, photography and textiles. This year’s exhibit also features a 16-inch by 16-inch metal piece by Curt Swarm as the committee decided to be more flexible with submissions this year to to COVID-19 to ensure a good turnout.
Additional artists are Susan Bomzer, Kathleen Almelien, Cindy Ballou, Deb Baughman, Ann Bosold, Care Connet, Elaine Duncan, Rolf Erickson, Annie Guldburg, Bonnie Hendericks, Brett Hendericks, Suzan Bates Kessel, Jessica Kirby, Gin Lammert, Pamela Lander, Cathryn Layer, Hans Eric Olson, John Preston, Trish Rocca, Wyndi Rutledge, Mark Shafer, John Schirmer, Laura Weinberg and Ron Weinberg; artists hail from Fairfield, Washington, New London, Mt. Pleasant, Ft. Madison, Pulaski and Pleasant Plain.
At March’s event, awards will be announced with four outstanding artworks as well as a critique of each piece; the event will also be available for online viewing.