FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association is seeking artists, craftsman and creative groups or businesses for its summer art installation.
The them is “2020 in 2021: A Better View,” reflecting a new attitude for a brighter future. Twenty garden nods around the square and up Main Street to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center have spaces available for placement and will be assigned entrants as they sign up and are approved.
The FAA will provide precut wooden pieces in the shape of eyeglasses prepared by Rob Mitchell and his industrial arts students at Fairfield High School. There will be four shapes to choose from, and any material can be used to decorate or embellish the wood. All materials should be weather-proof, be of sturdy construction and safe to handle. All work must be designed to work with the pole installation plans provided in the guidelines.
Registration is currently open, and pickup of guidelines and wood begins March 22 at the FAA Studios in the FACC. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or you can email suzan1252@aol.com to arrange a pickup time.
Completed entries are due June 1-3 at the FAA Studios for installation by June 4. A silent auction of the pieces will begin Aug. 6 and conclude at the September art walk with proceeds divided between the FAA and the artist.
For a full list of guidelines, visit www.fairfieldartassociation.org.