FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center is hosting a series of free outdoor summer concerts beginning June 2.
The Summer Sun Series will feature local and Iowa-based artists in six outdoor concerts on alternating Wednesdays. The final concert of the series is slated for Aug. 11.
“As the restrictions continue to relax and we’re starting to see the other side of this pandemic, I think folks are really ready to experience live music again,” says Lindsay Bauer, executive director of the FACC. “With vaccination rates rising and infection rates falling here in Fairfield, we felt good about moving forward with outdoor concerts this summer. That felt responsible.”
The free concert series is supported in part by 2021-22 Season Sponsors of the FACC as well as a pending grant from the Arts Midwest GIG Fund. The series is also supported by a memorial fund dedicated to the memory of Brian MacQueen, a former staff member at FACC who died March.
The lineup begins with Bo Ramsey, a Grammy-Award-winning Hall of Fame, on June 2; the Baraka Band takes the stage June 16; blues artist Kevin Burt on June 30; regional country band The Boys July 14; the Awful Purdies July 28; and Nicholas Naioti rounds out the series Aug. 11.
Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. on the street in front of the FACC. Admission is free, and audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs for seating. Visit www.fairfieldacc.com or the center’s Facebook page for up-to-the-moment updates.