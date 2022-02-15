FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center will be hosting an after-hour reception Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
Drinks and refreshments will be provided, and tours of the Convention Center will be available. The reception is part of special send-off celebration for assistant director Mendy McAdams who will become the new executive director of the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
The reception is a free, monthly networking event open to chamber members, their guests and the general public. If in interested in hosting a business after hours, please contact the Chamber at 641-472-2111 or by email at Info@FairfieldIowa.com.