FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association announces two exhibits opening on Friday, April 1, with an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. From the beginning young artist, to the mature accomplished artist and illustrator, you will enjoy viewing both these art shows.
The Fairfield High School 2022 Annual Art Exhibit will be on display in the Main Gallery at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center. Over 100 pieces of art, from a variety of classes under instructor David Kraemer will be featured. There will be a wide range of mediums to view, including; charcoal, acrylic, watercolor, oil, clay, pewter, and ink. This event is free and open to the public.
The Hallway Gallery will feature the exhibit of FAA member "Barry Ross Aviation Art" and will remain on display through the end of May.
Born and raised in New York City, Barry attended the prestigious High School of Music and Art, followed by Pratt Institute where he graduated with a BFA in Graphic Art and Illustration.
As a free-lance illustrator his work initially embraced Sports subjects for Sports Illustrated, Golf Magazine, Outdoor Life and Ski Magazine. It then expanded to include dynamic visual interpretations of technology for Corporate brochures of fortune 500 companies.
Barry loved airplanes and aviation from an early age, and earned his pilot’s license when he was twenty years old. Because of his knowledge of flying and his drawing ability, he received a contract from Flying Magazine for a monthly illustration as their contributing illustrator. For over forty years he has illustrated for Flying Magazine and more recently for Plane and Pilot Magazine.
These experiences served as a springboard for many other sports and aviation related commissions throughout his career, including books, magazine work, corporate and private commissions. He has had a one man shows at several air and space museums, and there is a permanent Gallery of Barry’s Flying illustrations in the Air Venture Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.