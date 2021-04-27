FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association's Membership Exhibit Celebration of Art and Artists was held April 18 in the main gallery of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
Don Kremer and Mark Shafer, who were founding members of the art association in 1966, were recognized for their vision to create the association. Other members who remain members but weren't in attendance are Robert Glocke, Gary and Nan Cameron and Larry and Janet Nash.
During the celebration, four art entries were selected for cash rewards by Alexis Clements, a photographer and members of the visual arts department at Indian Hills Community College. Clements has turned her photography projects into photo books, and exhibited her photo books in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Athens, Greece.
Those earning cash rewards were: Jessica Kirby, for an oil painting titled "Hell Hath No fury Like a Woman Rorned"; Bonnie Hendericks, for a watercolor "Water in Watercolor"; John Preston, for a watercolor on a wood panel titled "Calm of the Cold White Light of Night"; and Brett Hendericks, for an exhibit titled "My Town."
The exhibit remains on display in the main gallery through the end of April during business hours, which are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A new exhibit by Pella artist Andrea Van Wyk will be installed the first weekend of May.