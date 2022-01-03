FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association announced a new exhibit format and that it's changing up its several-year practice of showcasing just "canvas artworks" in its upcoming 2022 annual Membership Exhibit.
The 56-year-old organization is going back this year to its tradition of inviting artists to submit artworks in any medium. This means jewelers, sculptors, photographers, fiber artists, painters in any media, potters and those working in mixed media or drawing are encouraged to participate.
Also a change this year is up to three entries per artist can be submitted and, as usual, the art must be new. Wall hanging pieces can be any size up to 24 inches wide or tall, and ready to hang.
Delivery of art begins Jan. 17 and continues through Jan. 31, to the FAA studio in the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center, Monday - Friday between 1-5 p.m. If a special arrangement is needed, contact suzan1252@aol.com.
The membership exhibit will open to the public on Friday, Feb. 4 in the Main Gallery of the FA&CC from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in conjunction with Fairfield's First Fridays. A fun Membership Event will be planned for the exhibiting artists, members and guests, with cash art awards, "Public's Favorite Vote Award" and artist's critique later in March.
Since FAA is not providing canvases this year, there will be no entry fee for artists, but FAA membership is required. There are six basic adult categories to join in, from individual/artists, family, friend, business, patron and benefactor. The FAA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Memberships support classes, exhibits, public art projects and many events for all ages.
"With the many artists in SE Iowa practicing their individual art forms, this could be a surprisingly huge exhibit," said FAA Volunteer Director Suzan Kessel. "Entry forms are available in the FAA studio and can be also be requested from suzan1252@aol.com."