FAIRFIELD — The Annual Awards Banquet presented by MidWestOne Bank celebrates the BEST of 2022. This premier annual event celebrates the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce, chamber members, and the Fairfield community.
The 2023 banquet will be held April 20th at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30. The Awards Ceremony will begin at 7 and wrap up by 9. Reservations are $40 per person. Full and half table reservations are also available.
This year’s theme is "The Future Looks Bright" and the anticipated dress code is formal with lots of bling and blitz.
There are 16 awards and Citizen of the Year, and we need your help to name a winner. Nominations for Citizen of the Year are due by March 10.
Every award the chamber gives recognizes outstanding investment and innovation achieved by Fairfield business. Honored achievements include improvements, community investment, innovation, and lifelong accomplishment. The Citizen of the Year Award is selected by previous winners and are recognized for their outstanding volunteer service which significantly contributed to the betterment of community-life in Fairfield.
The chamber will celebrate volunteers as well. New this year, we will announce the 2022 Ambassador of the Year. We are always improving and growing the current events offered as well as adding new and exciting events in the future.
To make a reservation, contact the chamber at Info@FairfieldIowa.com or (641) 472-2111.
