FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Blast Off Golf Tournament June 10, with 104 golfers participating at the Fairfield Golf and Country Club and Walton Club.
The proceeds from the event assist the chamber to connect members and engage the community. MidwestOneBank was the presenting sponsor for this event again this year.
Over 100 people enjoyed a ribeye steak dinner grilled by the Jefferson County Cattlemen the evening before the event, and Ted Diers auctioned off 20 items in a fun and humorous presentation. Golfers were able to show off their skills with the giant hole-in-one game and 50-foot putt.
In addition to golfing, the festive day included the opportunity to win prizes at several hole games as well as interact with a number of local businesses who set up along the course to add to the fun. The event was supported by numerous major sponsors as well as a multitude of patrons from Fairfield and southeast Iowa, who provided more outstanding hole prizes than in years past, as well as other gifts for the golfers at the event.
Winners in the Championship Flight on the men’s side were the team of Nathan Elseman, Jeremy Howard, Larry Padget, and Phil Ross from Asian Pho Bistro with a score of 51. Second place, with a score of 53, was the team of Evan Arnold, Tom Kunkle, Larry Peach, and Curtis Smith from Jefferson County Health Center.
First flight winners were the team of Jason Ballard, Rick Esland, Steve Ferrel, and Marcus Six from Agri-Plastics. Second place was Brandon Elenbaas, Gary Kipper, Matthew Martus, and Tanner McCreedy who shot 56 for the Kelly Supply Team.
In the Second Flight, the winners were the J team of Jeff Ring, Jeff Wulf, Jeff Wick and Jordan Reid from Cambridge. Second place second flight went to Marcus Clark, Brady Hammes, Jason Hull and Matt Walker on the French Reneker team.
Once again this year, Pilot Grove Savings with Jordan Kramer, Cade Millikin, Jordan Sathoff, and Ryan Swanson back was second to last. Iowa State Bank’s Aaron Kness was the longest marshmallow putt.
Other winners on the men’s side were:
Closest to the pin: Nathan Elsman
Longest Putt: Marcus Six
Longest Drive: Tanner McCready
On the women’s side, the championship flight winners were the Washington State Bank team of Jessica Anderson, Kim Hazelett, Dawn Leger, and Melanie Shelman with a score of 67. Second place was the team of Suzan Kessel, Vicki Carr, Jan Fontana, and Susie Steinbeck shooting a 73.
First flight first place went to the Farm Bureau team #2 of Makenzie Champ, Tarah Sands, Hattie Peck, and Geena Xayavong with 80 followed by Farm Bureau team #1 of Mackenzie Flattery, Leonor Gonzalez, Audy Hammes, and Mackenzi Harwood with 95.
Second flight winner was the team of Debbi Davis, Ginny Hughes, Alyse Kreiss, and Melanie Shelman from Davis and Palmer and second place went to the Iowa State Bank team of Alissa Ward, Terri Kness, Lindy Johnson, and Carrie Lathrop.
In addition to golfing, the ladies had a dozen silent auction items donated by area Chamber members.
