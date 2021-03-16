FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce will be offering a series of public forums during the Iowa legislative session for Jefferson County residents to participate.
The forums will be conducted virtually through Zoom, and the first will be Saturday from 7:30-9 a.m. The forums will be moderated by chamber CEO Darien Sloat and are free and open to the public.
Questions for candidates are welcome ahead of the event by emailing Sloat at ceo@fairfieldiowa.com, or by calling the chamber at 641-472-2111.
For more information, contact the chamber.