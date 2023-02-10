FAIRFIELD — The Annual Awards Banquet presented by MidWestOne Bank celebrates the BEST of 2022. This event celebrates the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce, our chamber members, and the Fairfield community.
The 2023 banquet will be held April 20 at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30. The awards ceremony will begin at 7:30 and wrap up by 9. Reservations are $40 per person. Full- and half-table reservations are also available.
This year’s theme is The Future Looks Bright and the anticipated dress code is formal with lots of bling and blitz.
Now is the time to nominate your favorite businesses and people. There are 15 awards and Citizen of the Year, and the chamber needs help to name a winner. The chamber needs reasons why community members love them and may not be something we know. Nominations are due Feb. 24. Don’t miss your opportunity to shine the light on outstanding area businesses and leaders.
Every award the chamber gives recognizes outstanding investment and innovation achieved by Fairfield business. Honored achievements include improvements, community investment, innovation, and lifelong accomplishment. The Annual Awards Banquet evening builds to the much anticipated announcement of the Citizen of the Year award. These honorees are selected by previous winners and are recognized for their outstanding volunteer service which significantly contributed to the betterment of community life in Fairfield.
Volunteers are the lifeblood of our community, and those leaders make events happen. The chamber will celebrate these individuals at the awards banquet. Our board members, ambassadors, and committee members are all dedicated and imaginative. New this year, we will announce the 2022 Ambassador of the Year.
Reservation can be made by contacting the chamber at Info@FairfieldIowa.com or by calling (641) 472-2111.
