FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce will be providing Jefferson County residents the opportunity to share their views with state lawmakers during a series of four public forums during the Iowa legislative session.
The first forum of the season will be held Jan. 21 at the Activities Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. This monthly session will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. Legislators will provide a brief update followed by focused Q&A session. Topics will be chosen monthly based on the work happening at the capitol. Questions should be limited to the topics selected each month.
Coffee and donuts will be provided to participants. These events are free and open to the public.
Elected officials invited to attend include:
— Iowa Senate District 41 Representative Adrian Dickey
— Iowa House District 88 Representative Helena Hayes
— Iowa House District 89 Representative Jeff Shipley
The next three legislative forums will be held at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center. The sessions will be held Feb. 18, March 18 and April 8, all from 7:30-9 a.m.
For more information, please contact the Chamber at (641) 472-2111 or email Chamber@FairfieldIowa.com
