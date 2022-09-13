FAIRFIELD — Teaching is challenging and these last few years have been hard on us all. To show support and appreciation to educators in the area, the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host our Third Annual Teacher Appreciation event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
This year, the chamber is inviting all teachers from Fairfield Community Schools, Maharishi School, Pekin Schools, Van Buren County Schools and Cardinal Schools.
National studies suggest that the average teacher spends in excess of $600 per year of their own money in their classroom. This event is aimed at helping teachers stock their classrooms with the supplies they need and not have to break their own bank.
While the standard supplies for teachers are universal, there are needs unique to each teacher and classroom. To support those needs, the chamber is looking for community angels to help make those wishes come true. Support one item, one teacher or an entire wish list. There are needs ranging from $5 and up. For example, one school could use some 12 inexpensive baskets for their associate and student helper to help with afternoon milk and snack time. The needs are as various as the teachers.
Contact Mendy McAdams at the Chamber for more information or to be a community angel. chamber@fairfieldiowa.com 641-472-2111.
Register online at https://www.chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=FACC&evid=65580753.
