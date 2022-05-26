FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce is asking all residents with old Chamber Bucks to please stop in and have a new check reissued.
For a number of years, a certificate was used as Chamber Bucks, then the chamber moved to using paper checks. Chamber Bucks have an expiration date of one year, but we have been seeing some old ones being used.
These Chamber Bucks were given with the intention of someone spending them. In some cases, there are checks and certificates from many years ago that are still circulating and expired. The Chamber is allowing a one-time offer to get any old Chamber Bucks reissued to the new format. Any checks that are older than one year and not reissued will be null and void after Aug. 1.
All new Chamber Bucks checks will have a two-year expiration date to allow residents plenty of opportunity to spend them at local merchants. The Chamber also encourages local merchants and banks to check the dates on all Chamber Bucks and not accept any expired ones.
Residents can stop in the chamber office at 204 W. Broadway Ave. weekdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and get a new check issued with a two-year expiration date.
Fairfield chamber no longer accepted utility payments
The chamber of commerce will no longer be accepting utility payments for Mediacom or Alliant Energy. With technology allowing for numerous ways to make payments, these services are not as needed.
Residents will need to make other arrangements for paying these bills after Aug. 1. Windstream payments will be the only ones accepted at the chamber office.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Chamber at (641) 472-2111, or by email at info@fairfieldiowa.com.