FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Golf & Country Club, the oldest continuously operating club west of the Mississippi, will celebrate its 130th anniversary with a landmark event for members and their guests on Aug. 27.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the festivities will feature live jazz on the patio; golf games including putting and driving contests; gourmet food and wine stations, highlighting dishes prepared by club members; a live auction; and a special program to commemorate the 130th anniversary. The milestone event will conclude with a fireworks show.
“We are looking forward to celebrating our Club’s 130th anniversary with a very special event on August 27,” said Lori Schaefer-Weaton, president, Fairfield Golf & Country Club board of directors. “For 130 years, the Fairfield Golf & Country Club has been an integral part of the Fairfield community and an institution that is unique to our area. We are proud of our history and look forward to the next 130 years. This promises to be a night to remember.”
In addition, the event will spotlight the official launch of the Kahgahgee Historical Golf Foundation. Created to preserve the Fairfield Golf & Country Club course for posterity, the Foundation will raise resources to maintain and enhance the course so it can continue to provide recreational, economic, social and environmental benefits to the Fairfield community and residents of Jefferson County. The Foundation’s inaugural board of directors is comprised of chairperson Chuck Espy, Tim Kuiken, Jim Horras, Martha Rasmussen and Nate Weaton, with Lori Schaefer-Weaton serving as ex-officio member.
The Fairfield Golf & Country Club was first organized in 1892 as Kahgahgee Golf Club. The first golf course derived its name from the nearby Crow Creek, also known by its Native American name of Kahgahgee. A log cabin purchased in 1900 served as the initial clubhouse, and in 1914 the members incorporated under the name Fairfield Golf Club. Today, Fairfield Golf & Country Club offers golf, swimming, dining and a variety of recreational and social opportunities to its members and their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.