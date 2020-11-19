FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that the annual holiday lighting ceremony in Central Park, which was scheduled for Nov. 27, has been canceled.
The action comes at the request of the Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate to prohibit large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic until Dec. 10. The Santa House and Workshop will also be closed during this time, though children are encouraged to write a letter to Santa and drop it off in the special North Pole mailbox located on the square near the Santa House.
The lights will still be turned on about 6 p.m. each night from Nov. 27 until New Year's Day, and holiday music will be played from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. though the same time period.
"2020 has challenged our community unlike anything most of us have ever seen. As a favorite moment by so many people in our community, cancellation of this event was the most difficult decision we have made this year," said chamber CEO Darien Sloat in a statement. "Because of the popularity of this event, we kept looking for ways to make this happen in a safe fashion, but ultimately the governor's mandate made that decision for us."
From Monday though Dec. 14, Fairfield retailers and restaurants will have canisters to sign up for the Holiday Chamber Bucks Giveaway drawing to win one of five $50 Chamber Bucks gift certificates. Nathan Gamet and Paul Praither, of Everybody's Whole Foods and presenting sponsors of the lighting ceremony, have agreed to move their sponsor money for that event to add a single $500 Chamber Bucks winner to the drawing to incentivize people to shop local this year.
Chamber Bucks can be purchased at the chamber's office in increments of $5, and 100% of the purchase goes to local businesses. There are almost 300 chamber members, so the Chamber Bucks are widely accepted in Jefferson County.