FAIRFIELD — A Sunday afternoon pursuit has resulted in felony charges against a Fairfield man.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they began pursuing a vehicle on Highway 34 westbound near Fairfield at 1:12 p.m. Sunday.
The vehicle, they said, didn't stop and exited the highway to Highway 1, then used gravel roads to travel back to Fairfield.
The sheriff's office said the driver was Phillip Morgan Argo Jr., 36, of Fairfield. They said he was apprehended at the Leisure Living Estates mobile home park in Fairfield.
Argo has been charged with felony eluding and weapons charges, as well as numerous traffic offenses, a press release from the sheriff's office said.
Argo is being held on a $10,000 bond, and additional felony weapons charges are pending, the sheriff's office said.