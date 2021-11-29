FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Attorney’s Office says a man has been charged the death of a 19-year-old while playing a game of Russian roulette.
Caleb Heisel, 19, died on Nov. 7 after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head at a Fairfield home.
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Fairfield police arrested 21-year-old Finnegan Edward Malloy and charged him with one count of assisting suicide and one count of aiding and abetting reckless use of a firearm. Both are class C felonies that carry prison sentence of up to 10 years each, if convicted.
According to a press release from the Jefferson County Attorney‘s Office, Malloy had called emergency responders after Heisel shot himself in the head with a revolver-style firearm. Investigators say they believe the gun was owned by Malloy.
Court filings say Malloy was aware of Heisel’s suicidal tendencies, and that Malloy enabled Heisel’s ability to play Russian roulette by allowing use of the firearm.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, Russian roulette is “an act of bravado consisting of spinning the cylinder of a revolver loaded with one cartridge, pointing the muzzle at one’s own head and pulling the trigger.”
Malloy is in custody on $10,000 cash or surety bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.