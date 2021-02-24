FAIRFIELD — An eight-hour deliberation resulted in the conviction of a Fairfield man for sexually abusing a child.
Michael Alexander Coon, 29, of Fairfield, was found guilty by a jury on Friday of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of child endangerment.
Coon now awaits sentencing on April 26, where he faces up to 52 years in prison and a minimum of 17.5 years. He will be held without bond until sentencing.
According to court documents, authorities charged Coon with the sexual abuse of a child in 2018 and 2019. The victim, now 8-years-old, testified at trial that Coon placed his hands down their pants almost every morning while they resided in the same household.
"This case constitutes one of the most serious types of crimes, while being one of the most challenging to take to trial, as it required the minor victim to sit in court with the perpetrator and detail the most traumatic experiences in her short life to a room full of strangers," Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said.
A delay in disclosure of the crimes also meant a lack of physical evidence, Chauncey said.
"In this case, the jury believed what the victim had to say," he said.