IOWA CITY — A local man was among two who died in a 15-car pileup Sunday caused by an icy interstate near Iowa City.
The Iowa State Patrol said 57-year-old David Mosinski, of Fairfield, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet truck that was involved in a chain-reaction pileup at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday.
Junier Caballero-Venero, 37, of Houston, Texas, also died as a result of the crash. The Iowa State Patrol said he died after exiting the semi following the initial crash when he was struck. There were other minor injuries reported, as well.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened after several drivers lost control on the icy highway and collided around 5:45 a.m. Nine of the vehicles involved in the crash were semitrailer trucks.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for more than eight hours after the crash. Two of the three lanes reopened by 2 p.m.
“This crash demonstrates the importance of all drivers paying attention, every single minute, to road conditions and potential hazards ahead!” Iowa State Trooper Bob Conrad said in a statement. “Two families now have to adapt and accept a loved one never returning home! These types of crashes can be avoided!”
