FAIRFIELD — The Iowa Board of Nursing has suspended the license of a Fairfield nurse practitioner who faced allegations and a years-long inappropriate relationship with a girl that began when she was a minor.
As part of a settlement agreement, the license of Michael Schleicher, of Fairfield, was indefinitely suspended. Schleicher did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the agreement.
A paragraph of the agreement said that Schleicher entered into the agreement “for the sole purpose of resolving this matter to avoid the burden, expense, delay, and uncertainties of a contested case.”
He is barred from applying for reinstatement with the board for one year.
The Iowa Board of Nursing found probable cause to accuse Schleicher of an inappropriate relationship with a female patient that began in 2016 when the girl was still a minor, and continued until 2019 when the patient was an adult.
According to public documents, the board accused Schleicher of having over 17,000 instances of contact with the patient in 2017 when she was still a minor, including 3,000 calls after midnight. The following year, the board says Schleicher contacted the minor 8,500 times in 2018 and had a sexual relationship at some point.
The board specifically charged him with initiating a sexual, emotional or social relationship with a patient; committing an act that may adversely affect a patient’s psychological welfare; and engaging in behavior that is contradictory to professional decorum.