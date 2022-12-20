FAIRFIELD — Get ready for an evening of holiday merriment! Fairfield Rotary proudly presents their annual Christmas Eve parade on Saturday, Dec. 24.
For over 90 years, the Fairfield Rotary Club has been organizing a memorable parade that winds through town - led by jolly ole' Saint Nick himself. This beloved tradition brings Santa Claus, his reindeer, and elves to town to celebrate Christmas with the community. Santa's sleigh will be accompanied by cast iron bells ringing loud and proud to celebrate his arrival into town.
The parade begins at 5 p.m. at the Iowa National Guard Armory on West Stone Avenue and winds through town before concluding near Central Park around 6 PM. Jyoti Raj Adhikari, interim president of Fairfield Rotary, said the club is inviting young area students to ride along and sing. Students interested in singing can report at 4:40 p.m. to the staging area in back of the armory.
For many families, getting a picture with Santa is one of the highlights of their holiday season, and this year is no exception! Jyoti Raj Adhikari invites everyone to bring their cameras to capture the precious moments of their kids with Santa before he leaves on his world tour.
The parade will follow the same route it has taken for many years, starting at 5 PM at the Iowa Army National Guard Facility at 1501 W. Stone Ave.
